Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $227.98. The stock had a trading volume of 33,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,243. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

