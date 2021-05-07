Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of LBLCF stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 2,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

