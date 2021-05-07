J Sainsbury’s (JSAIY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 18,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,099. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

