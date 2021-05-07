Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

RUSMF traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

