Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $7.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,679. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $525.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

