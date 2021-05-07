Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $451,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Intel were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.51. 486,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.