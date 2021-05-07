Capital Planning Advisors LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $676.08. 529,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,349.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $686.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $662.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

