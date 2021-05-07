Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GDEN. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. 19,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares in the company, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDEN. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

