Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:CIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 40,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,396. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

