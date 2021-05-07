Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIM. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.
NYSE:CIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.46. 40,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,396. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $13.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 895.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Chimera Investment by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
