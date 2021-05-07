Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.99. 32,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,679. Eaton has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $146.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Eaton alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.