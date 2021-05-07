HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down €0.82 ($0.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €77.74 ($91.46). 858,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.64. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a fifty-two week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

