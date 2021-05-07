(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

