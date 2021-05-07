NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,342.01

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,342.01 ($95.92) and traded as high as GBX 8,144 ($106.40). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 8,126 ($106.17), with a volume of 383,350 shares trading hands.

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

The firm has a market cap of £10.99 billion and a PE ratio of 37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,989.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,352.81.

In other news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total value of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

About NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

