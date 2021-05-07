Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Issues Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%.

GBT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.