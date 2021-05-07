Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Several other research firms have also commented on HBIO. Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

HBIO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 6,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,271. The company has a market capitalization of $298.25 million, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 151,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

