Raymond James Raises PROG (NYSE:PRG) Price Target to $65.00

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.99. 26,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,331. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROG news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $420,849,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,634,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,147,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,846,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

