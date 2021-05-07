Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.33.

CCO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 92,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,789 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

