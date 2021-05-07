Canaccord Genuity Boosts Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target to $65.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $55.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,592. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Insiders have sold 21,302 shares of company stock worth $1,154,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

