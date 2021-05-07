Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 657,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 217,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLDO traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,335. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $320.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

