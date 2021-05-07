Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $20.82. 9,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $19.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $165,387.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,487 shares of company stock worth $4,898,635.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 18.9% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Vital Farms by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.