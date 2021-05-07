Brokerages Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Price Target at $28.45

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,420 shares of company stock worth $3,082,350. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 17,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,556. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

