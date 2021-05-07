DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform”

National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $4.30 target price on the stock.

DRTT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.47.

Shares of DRTT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.80 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

