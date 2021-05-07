RioDeFi (RFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.55 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $29.55 million and $4.89 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00788357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00101935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.14 or 0.09248614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046672 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

