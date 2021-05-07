Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.29. 49,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth $38,583,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Outfront Media by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $30,735,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

