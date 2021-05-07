Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.40. 16,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,822. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $41.68 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 65.04%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,869 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

