Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an underweight rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,439. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.81 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.38.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,314,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $15,690,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Visteon by 178.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Visteon by 57.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

