Ouroboros Price Tops $0.0043 (OURO)

Ouroboros (CURRENCY:OURO) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Ouroboros coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ouroboros has a total market capitalization of $135,765.30 and $1,668.00 worth of Ouroboros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ouroboros has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.61 or 0.01147780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.92 or 0.00742360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,394.17 or 0.99569041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ouroboros Profile

Ouroboros’ total supply is 77,343,806 coins and its circulating supply is 31,296,749 coins. Ouroboros’ official Twitter account is @CryptoOuroboros and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ouroboros is ouroboros-crypto.com/en

Buying and Selling Ouroboros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ouroboros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ouroboros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ouroboros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

