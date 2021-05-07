Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 5,947 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $22,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.08. 3,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,144. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $102.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

