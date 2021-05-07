Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after buying an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $503.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,492. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.78 and a 200 day moving average of $438.13. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $271.91 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

