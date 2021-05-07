FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 4.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $48,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Woodstock Corp raised its position in FedEx by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,266 shares of company stock valued at $42,499,757. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.56.

FedEx stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.35. 28,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $311.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.48 and its 200-day moving average is $270.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

