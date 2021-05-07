Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

LLNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 68,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,524,957. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 133.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

