Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 335.13 ($4.38).

LON DLG traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 292.60 ($3.82). 2,896,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,688,759. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 305.72.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

