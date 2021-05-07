Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.63

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and traded as high as $14.45. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 21,066 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATUSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

About Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.