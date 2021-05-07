Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,967. Sleep Number has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sleep Number from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.20.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $636,890.54. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $1,303,134.00. Insiders have sold 52,590 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,878 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

