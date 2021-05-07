Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-$242 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.32 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.130–0.110 EPS.

Qualtrics International stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.81. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a market outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

