Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6,035.39

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,035.39 ($78.85) and traded as low as GBX 5,940 ($77.61). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,200 ($81.00), with a volume of 19,134 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,193.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,040.29. The company has a market cap of £389.77 million and a PE ratio of 48.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 38.50 ($0.50) dividend. This is a boost from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

