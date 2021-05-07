Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Evolus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.28.

Get Evolus alerts:

EOLS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 24,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,412. Evolus has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth $83,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 208.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.