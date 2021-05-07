WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.00.

WOW has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WOW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,857. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.