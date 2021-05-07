Credit Suisse Group Raises Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $280.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.32.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $231.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.04. The firm has a market cap of $452.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

