NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.78% and a negative return on equity of 309.15%.

Shares of NBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.71. 18,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,954. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

