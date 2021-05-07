Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 49,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,800,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 163,848 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

