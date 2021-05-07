Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. 226,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,443. The stock has a market cap of $670.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.59. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,720,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

