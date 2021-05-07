Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Oshkosh (OSK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK):

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $133.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $138.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00.

4/28/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $148.00 to $157.00.

4/22/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Oshkosh was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

4/14/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/13/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00.

3/16/2021 – Oshkosh had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00.

OSK stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.62. 12,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,558. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $132.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $774,383.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

