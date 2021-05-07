Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.01

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.
Several brokerages recently commented on MCB. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
The stock has a market cap of $534.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.
In related news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
