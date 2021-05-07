Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.01

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCB. TheStreet raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $534.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert C. Patent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $50,680.00. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 4,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $233,289.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock worth $783,685. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 538.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.