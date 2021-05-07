Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.13 or 0.00007139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.60 million and $216,072.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00086164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00063780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00787754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.79 or 0.09254770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046792 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 906,063 coins and its circulating supply is 628,708 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

