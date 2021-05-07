Tendies Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (TEND)

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $3,315.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00086164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00063780 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.79 or 0.00787754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00102200 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.79 or 0.09254770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00046792 BTC.

About Tendies

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,910,593 coins and its circulating supply is 7,510,593 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars.

