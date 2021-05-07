Analysts Set Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Price Target at $29.00

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of FOR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,398. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 174.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

