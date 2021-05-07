electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,452. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.92. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 109.15% and a negative net margin of 792.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that electroCore will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 3,496.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,470,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

