Handshake Market Capitalization Reaches $282.73 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $282.73 million and approximately $988,444.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,859.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.43 or 0.06096510 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.47 or 0.02335775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00598285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00198754 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.33 or 0.00818058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.72 or 0.00664924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $331.71 or 0.00573294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004982 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 379,872,081 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

