FantasyGold Trading 49.2% Lower This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $80,805.14 and approximately $3.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 49.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00263237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $657.89 or 0.01137047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.38 or 0.99916349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

